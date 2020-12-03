2K Sports has announced a first of its kind partnership with Kevin Durant and Thirty Five Ventures, the company co-founded by KD and entrepreneur Rich Kleiman.



Durant will be the icon athlete for Season 3 of NBA® 2K Mobile*, the authentic, console-quality NBA experience on your iOS or Android device, which is available today as a free, downloadable update on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.



Durant, Thirty Five Ventures, and 2K will collaborate for future game development, exclusive content, in-game merch, and more.



Durant’s sports business platform, The Boardroom, will also work with 2K on original content. Also Durant’s charitable organization – the Kevin Durant Charity Foundation – and 2K’s charitable arm, 2K Foundations – will work together on future court renovations and other programming to inspire underprivileged youth around the world.



“I’ve been a fan of and worked with NBA 2K for years, so I’m thrilled to be the icon athlete of the NBA 2K Mobile app for Season 3,” said Kevin Durant. “In addition to representing the mobile experience, I’m honored to be working in partnership with 2K on the franchise and contributing to the development of the game and the 2K experience outside of the game.”



The game will feature an updated look and feel from UI updates, the addition of King of the Court, new card themes, and additional content.

Season 3 of @NBA2KMobile is here 🔥



The first 50 people to hit Redeem in NBA 2K Mobile and enter “KDSEASON3” will get my Sapphire card pic.twitter.com/fNYaxxGJMF — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) December 2, 2020