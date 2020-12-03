This summer, Keyshia Cole managed to spark rumors after directly challenging Ashanti to a Verzuz battle, fueling fans’ calls for a meet up between the two songstresses. For the most part, the conversation faded away as fans focused on the battles that did actualize. However, Cole recently stepped back onto social media with an announcement in tow, confirming that she will soon be appearing on Verzuz TV.

“”How are you guys LONG TIME NO HEAR!!! #Versuz BATTLE OTW,” the Oakland siren penned in an Instagram post.

Naturally, fans have begun to speculate just who she will be facing with Ashanti’s name appearing more often than not in several theories. Her name also finds company in guesses that range from K. Michelle, Fantasia, and even Alicia Keys.

Advertisement

Bacl in July, Ashanti revealed that she would be open to battling the “Love” singer in a classic Verzuz showdown.

“Listen, if they want to see it. I ain’t mad,” she said during an Instagram Live session with Fat Joe.

If it does come to fruition, the matchup will follow as the latest in a string of formidable faceoffs in the R&B space. Notably, fans can recall a recent classic between Gladys Knight and Patti Labelle along with the record-breaking reunion shared between Brandy and Monica.

keyshia cole said there’s a verzuz battle otw… baby I’m picking out my fit for battle RETTTT NIE! — 𝒟𝑒’𝒜𝓃𝓏𝒶 𝒟 ⚜️ (@_DeeRoyalty) December 3, 2020

Keyshia Cole and Alicia Keys in a Verzuz! SET IT UP!!! — PURRR PURRR 🤪 (@__teamalex) December 3, 2020

hear me out, a verzus battle against Keyshia cole and K michelle — 🖤 chucky (@kayvenchii) December 3, 2020

K Michelle VS Keyshia Cole ??? #Verzuz — MIKEY (@heyitsmikeyx) December 3, 2020

keyshia cole verzuz fantasia



would just– pic.twitter.com/Db1a0tmQrE — ✊🏿BREONNA TAYLOR'S killers are STILL at-large!!!! (@Glamuary) December 3, 2020

They better not allow Keyshia Cole battle Ashanti in the VERSUZ. Key gonna wipe her ass up.



Go get Alicia Keys or something. — Devonte Blount (@ImJustVonte) December 3, 2020