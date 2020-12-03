Lil Baby Promises Two New Songs & Videos to Celebrate His 26th Birthday

Lil Baby celebrates his 26th birthday today (Dec. 3). The Quality Control Music superstar had one of the biggest years in music. Following the release of his sophomore project, My Turn, it set the stage for his dominating success throughout 2020. Upon its first-quarter release, the project topped the Billboard 200 album charts.

Three months later Lil Baby dropped the deluxe album, adding 8 new songs. The additional tracks included the two-time Grammy-nominated track, “The Bigger Picture,” and the 42 Dugg assisted, “We Paid.” Both songs cracked the Billboard Hot 100 top 10.

Due to the birthday love he received, Lil Baby is going to reciprocate the love with dropping new content. He took to his Twitter to make the announ

“Thanks For The Bday Wishes From My Fans & Supporters .. In Return I’m Dropping 2songs 2videos Tonight.”

Last month he closed down the feature shop for the year after appearing on a plethora of tracks this year with the late Pop Smoke, MoneyMann, Davido and more. With his hit-making streak, fans expect nothing less from two new Lil Baby tracks and visuals.