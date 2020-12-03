The holiday season is here, which means you can make someone in your house a Dreamchaser. Lids is releasing a new Dreamchasers cap in conjunction with Meek Mill dropping his latest EP, Quarantine Pack.



The new cap comes in a Lids exclusive Black & White colorway in both the New Era 59FIFTY (fitted) and 9Fifty (snapback) styles starting this Wednesday, December 2.



Retailing for $60 and $45, a percentage of the proceeds from the individual sale of each Dreamchasers hat will go towards the REFORM Alliance, which advances criminal justice reform and aims to eradicate outdated laws and policies that perpetuate injustice in the United States.

Meek is not only a part co-owner in Lids but also the co-founder of REFORM Alliance alongside Michael Rubin, Shawn “JAY-Z” Carter, Robert Kraft, Robert F. Smith, Clara Wu Tsai, Laura Arnold, Michael Novogratz and Daniel S. Loeb.



You can see the new cap below.