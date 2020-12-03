Nipsey Hussle’s alleged killer, Eric Holder, appeared in court on Tuesday in Los Angeles, but because of COVID, his fate won’t be determined until 2021.

“I really don’t how we can realistically expect to see this case go to trial anytime in the next 90 days or more,” Judge Robert J. Perry said.

“Mr. Holder, I don’t know what to tell you except that the court system and this county are plagued by a sickness that we call the COVID virus, and the court system has been very much impacted,” the judge said, addressing Holder at the defendant’s table.

“You have the right to a speedy trial. What counsel is suggesting is that we have you come back on the 21st of January and see where we are and try to have a trial within 30 days of the 21st, but you’ve heard my comments, I don’t think that’s going to happen,” he said.

Holder agreed to these terms while donning a face mask and wearing a yellow shirt paired with blue pants.

Judge Perry set a follow-up hearing for Jan. 21.

There’s clear video footage that suggests Holder fatally shot the beloved Nipsey Hussle in the head and torso outside of The Marathon Clothing store.