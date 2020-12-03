PJ Morton performed on NPR Tiny Desk four years ago and is back again live in New Orleans with an amazing performance from his home.

The second run for Morton on NPR Tiny Desk is completely different from the first set he has done, shifting to his work as a solo gospel artist.

PJ Morton and the band, The Gospel, started out to a reggae sound single “So in Love” that features Darrel Walls and Zarcadi Cortez followed by “All in His Plan” that ends with “Repay You” that features J Moss.

Peep the latest performance below.