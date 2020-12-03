The Houston Rockets and Washington Wizards have agreed to the swap of two dynamic point guards, John Wall and Russell Westbrook. ESPN reports the blockbuster trade was completed by the Wizards tossing in a 2023 first-round NBA Draft pick.

For the Wizards the pick is lottery protected through 2026. Back in November, Westbrook and All-Star teammate James Harden asked out of Houston. The Rockets have been active in attempting to move Westbrook, but are looking to keep Harden and rebuild the relationship.



The Wizards are also looking to keep their All-Star shooting guard Bradley Beal on board with the trade for Westbrook. The trade will reunite Westbrook with his former Oklahoma City Thunder coach Scott Brooks.



Westbrook asked to be move so he can be the floor general he was in OKC, this may be his best shot.



