There’s no denying the impact Sister Souljah’s novel series centered around the Santiaga family had on Black girls growing up.

Its been two decade since the release of the author’s page-turning novel, and many fans were probably wondering what happened to their favorite around-the-way girl, Winter Santiaga. Well you don’t have to wonder much longer.

Sister Souljah is schedule to release a sequel to The Coldest Winter Ever titled, Life After Death, which will chronicle Winter’s life after her prison bid, her mother’s death, and her young sister’s growth.

“Fans fell in love with the unforgettable Winter Santiaga, daughter of a prominent Brooklyn drug-dealing family, who captivated her lovers, friends, and enemies with her sexy street smarts,” read the description for the upcoming book. “For two decades, fans have begged for answers about what happened to Winter.”

“With her jail sentence coming to a close, Winter is ready to step back into the spotlight and reclaim her throne,” the statement said of the upcoming book which is slated to be released March 2021.

Fans were hoping for the novel to be adapted into a film, but a sequel in the novel series hits different.