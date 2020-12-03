Snoop Dogg hit the announcer booth for the Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. card and immediately became the best part. ESPN reports Snoop will be a fixture in boxing going forward as he and Triller have started a new league titled The Fight Club.



The Fight Club will have multiple events per year and The Doggfather will serve as the host and announcer. The events will be similar to what was seen in Saturday’s event, blending boxing and music performances.



The Fight Club has the aim of “connecting celebrities from various backgrounds, from breakout social media stars and professional athletes renowned for their athletic abilities to celebrated musicians and well-known actors and other stars willing to tackle a new venture and enter the world of boxing, as well as pro boxers making their way up.”



“Up until this weekend, boxing was about the experience of one small group of elite individuals who attended the fight in person,” said Ryan Kavanaugh, the co-founder of The Fight Club, in a release. “What we wanted to create with the Tyson vs. Jones event was an experience for all of the viewers at home, combining the highest-end production and lighting and a production quality never before brought to a fight.”



You down to tune in to Snoop Dogg’s boxing world?