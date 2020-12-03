For someone facing over two decades for a highly publicized shooting, Tory Lanez definitely has a point to prove about who was really supporting him, even if it was in private.

After fans and critics claimed that Lanez was canceled after being charged for the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion during the summer, it was expected that his popularity would plummet because the court of public opinion has basically convicted Lanez of the shooting. With the end of the year streaming numbers coming in for all artists, Lanez wants the public to know that all of the canceling rumors were nothing more than empty rhetoric.

Lmao some of y’all going thru your minutes on playlist and realizing u didn’t really cancel shit ….. love u too — Tory Lanez (@torylanez) December 2, 2020

Tory Lanez pled not guilty to the counts of felony assault with a semiautomatic firearm, personal use of a firearm, and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. If convicted, he is facing a maximum state prison sentence of 22 years and eight months.

