Still recovering after being shot in the leg while attending Mo3’s funeral in Dallas, Boosie bears all as he reveals to the world the gunshot wound that almost caused him to lose his leg.

After giving updates about his condition and having to go through three surgeries to save his leg, the Louisiana native steered those interested to his OnlyFans page, where he showed still and video footage of the wounds. The Baton Rouge rapper also debut some new music on his page, in which he addressed the shooting incident in Houston.

More of the footage can be found on Boosie’s OnlyFans page.

