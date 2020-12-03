In exclusive footage obtained by UK’s TheDailyMail, Dave Chappelle is seen trying to keep his composure in an argument over face masks and personal space.

Chappelle is seen briefly going back and forth with a group of people not seen on camera at the Four Seasons Hotel in Austin, Texas, but actor Chad Laboy, who managed to tape the entire incident, was accompanied by a young woman who approached Chappelle without wearing a face covering.

A dispute ensued, which resulted in someone from Chappelle’s crew allegedly trying to take Laboy’s phone and the legendary comic reportedly called Laboy a “b***h a** n***a”.

