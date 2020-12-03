Justina Valentine is back with another project for her fans. The Wild ‘N Out TV star typically gives viewers a preview of her rap abilities on the show, but it is only a small taste of what a listener will digest on a full length album. Her latest project is entitled, INFRARED. The album title reflect her distinct red hair, which has become her trademark since entering the game. INFRARED features appearances by frequent collaborator Chris Webby, Vena E, B. Simone and DJ IOD.

“INFRARED” ♨️ the album drops at 12 Midnight🚨❗️ Click here👇🏼 to pre order🙏🏼😍🤩 https://t.co/wkhFvhNnks pic.twitter.com/7EdxjFVEeJ — Justina Valentine (@JustinaMusic) December 3, 2020

Back in October, she dropped one of the album’s standout tracks, “Only Fans. Since its release the song has gotten massive traction and is quickly approaching 950K views on Youtube. Back in 2019, she dropped the album’s intro track, “Strawberry Soda.”

Diversity is found throughout INFRARED. If you admire the witty punchline Justina from Wild N’ Out, you’ll find that on the project. On the other hand, if you admire the melodic flow of the Jersey femcee will receive that style as well.

INFRARED is a lyrical and melodic masterpiece consisting of compound rhymes and storytelling that puts Valentine in a category of her own as a true entertainer. INFRARED follows Favorite Vibe, which debuted in 2019 on the top 30 hip hop charts and gained over a million streams in the first two weeks. Favorite Vibe follows Feminem, Valentine’s mixtape of Eminem’s classics.

The 14-track album is a follow-up to her 2019 project Favorite Vibe. Now she is coming bigger and better to close out the most unpredictable year in history. Check out INFRARED below.