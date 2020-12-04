550 Flokk is not only a rapper but a brand devotee of fashion trends and a savvy cannabis connoisseur. Hailing from Brooklyn, NY, now residing in Los Angeles, CA, taking on influencer marketing, charitable efforts, and assisting leading cannabis brand Packwoods Los Angeles. Coming from NYC, he’s very familiar with the hustle and bustle, so the music scene became an avenue to adventure off too. His catchy hooks and a deep voice would keep you intrigued through his songs. 550 Flokk will release his new music video for his song Knockinz with an appearance by actor, comedian, and rapper Fatboy” on Dec 4th, 2020.

His new single, “Knockinz” is not only a unique style of the prominent NYC hip hop drill sound but an anecdote that shares a cinematic short film. Flokk’s vibrant voice ignites the beat with additional melodic strings that fills the track.

Peep the Video Below.

