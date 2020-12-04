Letitia Wright gets slammed for questioning if the public should take the COVID-19 vaccination. “COVID-19 Vaccine, Should We Take It?” the video was titled.

The video is from the On The Table channel and the host, Tomi Arayomi, expressed that she’s skeptical about taking the forthcoming coronavirus vaccine.

In her now-deleted tweet, the Black Panther star shared the video with a prayer hand emoji.

Twitter users began attacking her and the actress responded, “if you don’t conform to popular opinions. but ask questions and think for yourself….you get cancelled.”

One user replied to the original tweet, saying, “The concerns re: any vaccine are understandable, but we must work as a team, take this vaccine & put this pandemic behind us for good. I sincerely hope u understand what I’m trying to say here & please reconsider your stance on this matter. You’re making people upset.”

Don Cheadle even chimed in after saying that he watched some of the video. “jesus… just scrolled through. hot garbage. every time i stopped and listened, he and everything he said sounded crazy and fkkkd up,” he wrote. “i would never defend anybody posting this. but i still won’t throw her away over it. the rest i’ll take off twitter. had no idea.”

“not my intention to make anyone upset,” Letitia Wright responded, “Nor am I saying don’t take it. I’m just concerned about what’s in it that’s all. Isn’t that fair to question or ask?”