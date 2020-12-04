It’s so heartbreaking and unbelievable to think that Chadwick Boseman isn’t here with us anymore. But the Independent Filmmaker Project (IFP) will recognize the late actor’s contributions to the entertainment industry, alongside his Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom‘s co-star, Viola Davis.

Boseman and Davis are set to receive the Actor and Actress Tribute, respectively.

Executive Director of IFP Jeffrey Sharp spoke about the Black Panther star’s significant impact on the big screen in a press release. “Chadwick Boseman was an incredibly talented actor whose significance and impact onscreen and kindness offscreen will never be forgotten. We at IFP are forever indebted to him for all of his contributions to our organization, his legacy in providing mentorship and we are proud to honor him and all of his historical and groundbreaking contributions with this tribute.”

Advertisement

Sharp also touched on Davis’ cultural impact that she had within the past two decades. “Viola Davis is a force within the industry, acting in some of the most culturally impactful and influential films of the past two decades. While universally recognized in her achievements on the stage, television and film, her extraordinary performance in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom is in many ways the culmination of an entire career. Both are champions within our industry and we look forward to celebrating their accomplishments.”

We’ll get a chance to see Chadwick Boseman flex his acting chops one last time on December 18th when Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom is streaming on Netflix.