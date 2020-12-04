If there is one thing Ciara is going to do, it is showing off her elite dancing skills. The Grammy Award-winning singer is the latest celebrity to participate in Megan Thee Stallion’s latest “Body” challenge.

The viral dance was inspired by a track from the H-Town Hottie’s debut album, Good News. Since its release, it debuted at No. 2 on Billboard’s top 200 album charts. It also sold over 100K in its first week. One of the biggest tracks has been thick women anthem, “Body.”

Ciara took to her TikTok to show us how it’s done. She was joined by her 3-year-old daughter, Sienna Wilson for the challenge as well. While many have done the “Body” challenge, Cici’s performance may be the one to take the crown. What do you think? Can any other previous “Body” challenge performance compare to Ciara’s?

