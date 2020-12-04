According to a report from TMZ, G Herbo has turned himself in to authorities amid his fraud case that feds allege lasted for four years and Herbo illegitimately obtained over $1 million worth of goods and services.

G Herbo, whose real name is Herbert Randall Wright III, turned himself in yesterday afternoon(December 3) after the news broke that Wright was using stolen IDs and credit card information to make luxury purchases over a four year timespan. Limo services, private jets and even designer puppies were among some of the opulent purchases that Herbo ran up with his alleged fraud scheme, totaling a whopping $1.5 million.

Herbo’s team contends his innocence, saying in a statement, “Herbo has legal representation in Massachusetts via Prince Lobel, whose team has reached out to the US Attorney’s office in Massachusetts to make arrangements for Herbo’s appearance. G Herbo will appear in Massachusetts whenever he is required either in person or via Zoom.”

Herbo and his co-defendants, manager Antonio “T-Glo” Strong, Chicago rapper Joe Rodeo, Steven Hayes Jr., Demario Sorrells and Terrence Bender are all facing federal charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.

G Herbo is the second rapper within a week to get jammed up in a federal indictment, with Casanova 2X recently turning himself in to federal authorities on racketeering charges.