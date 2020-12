It is that time of year again! Jay-Z releases his annual end of the year playlist on Tidal. The playlist is called 2020 Vision COVID 19 that has over 40 track featuring artists such as Beyonce, Megan Thee Stallion, Nas, Freddie Gibbs, Drake and more.

TIDAL posted the playlist on social media with a cover art of Naomi Osaka wearing her George Floyd mask. It is a soundtrack to the Carter’s household from the start of 2020. If you have subscription of Tidal, check out the playlist below.