At this point, it is safe to say Lil Baby can hit from anywhere on the court. Each release further proves his consistency and current dominance as one of Hip-Hop’s current superstars. With his work ethic, it is easy to forget that he stepped onto the scene just 3 years ago. His breakout moment came in 2018 and he has not looked back since.

On Thursday, the Grammy-nominated hit-maker celebrated his 26th birthday. He received a number of gifts from his loved ones and close friends including his girlfriend, Jayda Cheaves, 4PF signee 42 Dugg, and NBA superstar James Harden among others. The gifts were abundant for the rap superstar who dominated the year with verses that were bar none.

Lil Baby gf Jayda gifts him a $200k 1 of 12 Richard Millie for his birthday👀💰 pic.twitter.com/xsalw4eYUZ — Hip Hop Ties (@HipHopTies) December 4, 2020

James Harden gifted Lil Baby a Prada bag, honey buns, $100K cash and a Richard Mille watch for his birthday 💰🔥 pic.twitter.com/vMlvGqabsL — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) December 4, 2020

42 Dugg gifts Lil Baby a flooded rose gold💎🌹 AP ⌚️for his 26th birthday🎊 pic.twitter.com/YNCkdaEvtB — Wave Check 🌊 (@thewavecheck) December 3, 2020

P Gives Lil Baby a Bentley for his birthday 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/AUCzcwFPEX — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2BIog) December 4, 2020

Although he promised to no longer give out any features for the year, it didn’t stop him from dropping some solo tunes. In celebration of his birthday, the “We Paid” rapper dropped two new songs along with visuals. He made the announcement via Twitter and was sure to deliver. The hitmaking spree continues for Quality Control Music’s MVP, Lil Baby.

Check out both “Errbody” and “On Me” visuals below.