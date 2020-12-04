According to a report from an NBA insider, players will not be drug tested for marijuana during this upcoming season but contends that the league hasn’t entirely stopped the testing.

Ben Dowsett says, “Important clarification here, per source: The NBA’s random marijuana testing program will not run for 20-21, as reported below. However, testing FOR CAUSE – that is, past offenders or those who have given reasonable cause to suspect use – will continue.”

Cannabis advocates and thanked Commissioner Adam Silver for listening to the players who indulge in marijuana.

Advertisement