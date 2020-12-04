Teyana Taylor is seemingly closing the chapter on her music career. The multi-faceted artist took to her Instagram earlier today (Dec. 4) to make the announcement. In her retirement announcement, she posted her 2020 artist wrapped numbers from Spotify. She expressed an extreme amount of gratitude to her supporters for streaming her music this years.

“Wow, who did that? Y’all did that! Thank you!”

Earlier this year, Teyana Taylor released her third full-length album, The Album back in June. The K.T.S.E. follow-up featured cameos from Lauryn Hill, Erykah Badu, Missy Elliot, Big Sean, her husband Iman, and more. Despite over 162 million streams on Spotify, she expressed her transgressions as an artist. Thus, leading to her retirement.

Advertisement

“I ain’t gone front in times of feeling super under appreciated as a artist, receiving little to no real push from the ‘machine,’ constantly getting the shorter end of the stick, being overlooked, I mean the list on and on lol…So I’m retiring this chapter of my story with the comfort that i can depart with peace of mind seeing that all the hard work & passion put was indeed loved & supported somewhere in the world,” said the mother of 2.

“To all my supporters from day 1 & all my new ones I love you and I thank you for everything & don’t worry y’all know 🤎 all hustlers have the understanding that when one door closes another will open…either that or I’m pickin da locks petunia!!!”

Teyana Taylor is undoubtedly one of the industry’s most diversely talented figures. As she approaches her 30th birthday (Dec. 10), we can’t wait to see what the future holds for Teyana.