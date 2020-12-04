Warner Records Removes Saweetie’s Doja Cat Collaboration After She Sounds Off About Premature Release: ‘The thirst for clout & $ is real’

Saweetie’s quarantine pics been going up and not one of them missed yet! It’s only right that the Icy Girl drops some new music.

A surprise new track featuring the West Coast rapper and Doja Cat was released last night and according to her it was “prematurely” released and she feels “disrespected.”

“I am extremely disappointed in my label WBR for prematurely releasing a single I was so excited about,” she tweeted late Thursday night. “I feel disrespected. I’m hands on with ALL of my creative & had such a dope rollout for ‘best friends’. The thirst for clout & $ is real & it overrides the artists’ art,” Saweetie tweeted.

She also added that it was the wrong version of the song and the premature release ruined her rollout. “We put so much work into the visual & we shot for days for this super cinematic girl anthem. And for this to happen? Wow….”

Icy Gang came to their queen’s defense quickly and she showed them love for it. “Icy gang always dealing with the bs with me no matter what it means so much. I LOVE y’all. I’m bout to fix this nail & go to sleep. Goodnight,” the “Tap In” rapper tweeted.

Warner Records hasn’t commented on the premature release but it was taken down from all streaming platforms.