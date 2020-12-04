In an exclusive interview with Former Source editor Soren Baker on the Unique Access platform, West Coast gangsta rap pioneer Ice-T delves into the changes he’s seen in the gangsta rap genre over the past four decades. Ice says that Hip Hop hasn’t seen gangstas in the game since the rise of 50 Cent and in the new millennium, incarcerated Brooklyn rapper Bobby Shmurda.

Ice T says that rappers like 50 Cent invoke a real fear to not be f**ked with, but says today’s gangsta rappers don’t have that in them.

See the interview with Baker and Ice-T in its entirety below.

Advertisement