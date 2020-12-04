The first look for the Wendy Williams biopic is here and the media mogul isn’t leaving any stone unturned.

Actress Ciera Payton is set to portray Williams’ larger-than-life personality. P-Valley‘s Morocco Omari will play the radio turned television personality’s ex-husband, Kevin Hunter,

From the looks of the trailer, the biopic will touch on EVERYTHING from Wendy’s substance abuse, Hunter’s infidelity, and the shocking moment when she fainted live on-air on Halloween 2017.

Advertisement

“I am here to stay. Wendy Williams is not going anywhere,” Payton as Williams says in the trailer. “I’m gonna come in like a hurricane.”

“You’re self-indulgent, you’re narcissistic, you’ve got a coke habit,” an off-screen character accused Williams’ character.

“Before I had you I had me, and not you, nor anyone else, have the power to take away my gifts,” Williams later yells during an argument with on-screen Kevin.

“I’m gonna bring the heat,” she says as the trailer fades out. “I will turn this city out.”

Check out the trailer below. Wendy Williams: The Movie premieres Saturday, Jan. 30 at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.