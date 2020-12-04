Young Onassis is one that you should keep your eye on. The Los Angeles based, Nigerian rapper/songwriter has released his new single “What I Want.”



Onassis is a rising star with his mixtape Lethal Weapon Vol. 1 is running up the numbers on Spotify and you have heard his work from applying his pen behind names like BankRollGotIt.



The new release is produced by TripiLz and gives a gritty, infectious display that resonates with the feeling that you can do anything.



“If feeling yourself was a person, this song would be it. It’s a bold and confident affirmation that you can do what you want, when you want to; being the captain of your own ship and lifestyle. It’s unapologetic and relatable,” Young Onassis said of the release.



You can tap in below.