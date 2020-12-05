Yo, Santa Claus has to move over because Snoop Dogg is lighting up the holiday season with his Snoop Cali Red, the first California wine from the 19 crimes line. In support, a new AR experience, “Ask the Doggfather,” will bring Snoop to Christmas dinner and answer questions in real-time.



Ask the Doggfather is the first experience that a wine label that uses 8th Wall technology, a software that makes it possible to build interactive web-based augmented reality (WebAR) that works on any smartphone without an app. Fans that want to get in on the action can visit www.askthedoggfather.com on a mobile device and scan any bottle of Snoop Cali Red. A question can then be asked to Snoop who will appear in a mini holographic form to provide his answer in front of a 19 Crimes Snoop Cali Red bottle.



19 Crimes Cali Red is a Red Blend of Lodi-sourced Petite Syrah 65%, Zinfandel 30%, Merlot 5%. All American oak offers a distinct smoky component that also yields vanilla and chocolate at a cost of just $12.