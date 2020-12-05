Friday (Dec. 4), news broke that Chance the Rapper is being sued by his former manager Pat Corcoran, also known as Pat the Manager. Pat cites Chance ignored suggestions on the execution of his The Big Day debut album, leading to mixed reviews and a canceled tour.



Following those events Chance the Rapper allegedly fired Pat and would go on to hire his father and brother, Taylor Bennett, into a management team. Corcoran is suing Chance for $3 million and aiming to earn commissions for three additional years.



Following the report, the legal team for Chance the Rapper released the following statement:

“Mr. Corcoran has filed a suit for allegedly unpaid commissions. In fact, Mr. Corcoran has been paid all of the commissions to which he is legally entitled. Most of the complaint consists of self-serving and fabricated allegations that are wholly unrelated to Mr. Corcoran’s claim for commissions and were plainly included in a calculated attempt to seek attention. Those allegations are wholly without merit, are grossly offensive and we will respond to them within the context of the litigation.”

You can read the original report here. The Source will keep you updated on future developments.