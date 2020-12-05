Before you dive deep into the album of the year lists, I want to remind you that Chris Brown and Young Thug’s Slime & B album belongs to your consideration. The duo revisits the album to create a video for their single “City Girls.”
The video takes on a mini-movie form, directed by Jake Miosge, and takes you back to Hollywood in the 1940s, with Breezy exciting a club, leading to scenes of dancing, intense action, and more.
You can watch the video in full below.
Chris Brown and Young Thug Unite for ‘City Girls’ Mini Movie
