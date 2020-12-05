The NBA season tips off in just a couple of weeks but fans get to take a look at the first half of the schedule now. The Detroit Pistons released the first half of their 2020-21 regular-season schedule in a minute-long video paying homage to the NBA’s sneaker culture by displaying each matchup through the lens of renowned sneakers worn during past matchups.



Sneakers highlighted in the schedule release showcase sneakers Derrick Rose / Adidas vs. Stephen Curry / Under Armour to detail when the Pistons take on the Golden State Warriors on December 29. Another look is Blake Griffin / Jordan vs. Giannis Antetokounmpo / Nike to highlight the Detroit Pistons at Milwaukee Bucks, January 4 and January 6.



Along with the schedule release, the Pistons will work with Detroit-based artist Eric “El Cappy” Lowry to design a custom pair of 313-themed sneakers to give to one lucky fan.



The Pistons will tip off their season on Wednesday, December 23 against the Minnesota Timberwolves, followed by the home opener in Little Caesars Arena against the Cleveland Cavaliers on December 26.



You can see the creative schedule reveal below.

Kicking off the 2020-21 🗓 like…🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/7fgOToJ6CI — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) December 4, 2020