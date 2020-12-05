Jackboy continues to build momentum for his upcoming album, Love Me While I’m Here. Back in August, the Sniper Gang rapper dropped his sophomore project, Living In History. The album focused on a number of occurrences throughout the year. Now he is back to finish out the year with new music.

In his latest track, “Man Down,” he links up with Detroit rapper, Sada Baby. “Man Down” will serve as an early preview of what’s to come from his forthcoming album Love Me While I’m Here. It is set to release on Friday, Dec. 18.

In the music video, both Jackboy and Sada Baby play the role of heist men. They team up to infiltrate a mansion and do so successfully by the end of the video. Sada Baby recovers the classified information from a computer in the mansion and the two end the video in celebration.

Peep the DrewFilmedIt visual below.