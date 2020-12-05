Jeremih is back home after his fatal fight with COVID-19.

Over the past couple of weeks, many artists and fans have reached out to extend their prayers to the Chicago crooner. During his time in ICU, Jeremih received abundant support from Chance The Rapper, 50 Cent and more. Now we can all rejoice in knowing that he has won his battle with coronavirus.

Jeremih recently issued his first public statement since his released and expressed extreme gratitude to everyone involved in assuring his recovery.

Advertisement

“First and foremost, I would like to thank God and the incredible team of doctors and nurses at Northwestern Memorial Hospital for saving my life,” he said to TMZ. “I will be forever grateful. I would also like to thank my family and friends for all their prayers and well wishes. I’m overwhelmed with gratitude. A special thanks to Chance The Rapper, 50 Cent, and Diddy for their love and support.”

Prior to Jeremih’s statement, his fellow Chicago brethren, Chance The Rapper took to Twitter on Thursday (Dec. 5) with the good news.

“I AM FILLED WITH PRAISE RIGHT NOW I JUST HEARD MY BROTHER JEREMIH’S VOICE ON THE PHONE FOR THE FIRST TIME IN ALMOST A MONTH,” tweeted Chano. The tweet was accompanied by a video of Marvin Sapp’s “Praise Him In Advance.”

I AM FILLED WITH PRAISE RIGHT NOW I JUST HEARD MY BROTHER JEREMIH’S VOICE ON THE PHONE FOR THE FIRST TIME IN ALMOST A MONTH HE WILL BE OUT THE HOSPITAL TOMORROW WE GIVE ALL GLORY TO THE FATHER IN JESUS NAME pic.twitter.com/gFXbzeQhkg — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) December 3, 2020

Thank you to the medical staff at northwestern and thank you to everyone who held him up in prayer even when it seemed so grim. We are a testimony — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) December 3, 2020

We are greatly pleased to know that Jeremih is now home and recovering. As COVID-19 cases rise in the US, let us continue to take all of the necessary preventative measures to assure of health and safety.