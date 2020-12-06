Cardi B is certainly one of hip-hop’s most vocal figures in recent times. However, the Bronx-bred firecracker recently revealed her reservations when it comes to her male counterparts.

Crowned as this year’s Billboard Woman of The Year, Cardi reflected on her career thus far with the outlet. Among notable snippets, however, was her admission that she does not collaborate with enough male rappers because she is too shy to ask for features.

“The thing is, I’m shy and really shy to reach out to male artists, to be honest with you,” she said. “That’s why a lot of collabs that I want, I haven’t gotten yet because I’m scared to reach out. I always get a little star-struck. I’ll be thinking I’m corny, even though I’m funny.”

Her coy tendencies don’t just stop there, either. She went on to reveal that even when opening up on more sentimental cuts such as “Be Careful” and “Ring,” she experiences slight embarrassment with being so vulnerable.

“When it comes to me writing or putting ideas of my personal life in the music I get really shy,” she said. “When I perform songs like ‘Be Careful’ or ‘Ring’ I usually close my eyes because I get really shy about showing that lovey-dovey side. Even to my engineer, I start giggling…like, ‘Oh my God, I can’t. This is so embarrassing’.”

It’s all quite contradictory for a woman who has no issue roping her audience into her personal life at any given moment. But, we’ll have to wait and see if and how Cardi B plans to bare it all on her forthcoming album, set to follow up 2018’s Invasion of Privacy.