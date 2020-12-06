A lot of things have been coming out about Dr. Dre’s personal life ever since his estranged wife, Nicole Young, filed for divorce from the legendary music mogul.

Dre’s oldest daughter, 37-year-old LaTanya Young, recently opened up about her estranged relationship with her father to the Daily Mail. She stated that she hasn’t seen Dr. Dre in 17 years.

“Money is not what I want, I feel better doing it on my own,” she said. She opened up that she recently applied to be a FedEx driver.

Advertisement

“I was on assistance for a while, it’s embarrassing to say,” she added. “He did offer to help me with tuition but he never speaks to me. He never set me up to be able to not need him. He never paid for college, he never did anything to help me and my sisters get along.”

Even though she is struggling financially, she said that she just wants a relationship with her father. “I really just want to have closure,” she added. “I just want to be able to spend time with my father.”

LaTanya is a mother of four and says that Dre hasn’t even seen any of his grandkids. She also added that she believes Nicole has purposefully kept them apart. “She was very standoffish and mysterious. I got the impression she didn’t care to know any of us,” she said. LaTanya also told the story of when she and her sisters visited their father’s home when she was 16. They were given a cold shoulder by Nicole.

“I went to the gate and our names weren’t on the list. The security lady still let us in because she knew us. But Nicole turned into Cruella de Vil. She asked us what we were doing there and said that he was sleeping and she threatened to call the police on us.”

Even through all of this, LaTanya, who is training to be a nurse, just wants her children to have a relationship with their grandfather.

“My kids like his music. They ask if they can meet him and I don’t even know what to tell them.”