Future having beef with the mother of his children is the new life guarantee along with death and taxes. The Atlanta legend is accused by Brittni Mealy to have told their son Prince he will shoot her.



Brittni hit her Instagram Story to tell the details.



“Who TF Tells A 8 Year Old Fuck Him And He Will Shoot Up His Mom Nigga A Real Bitch,” Brittni wrote. “Don’t Come Back Begging Like Yo Ass Always Do Simp Cause You Dead To Me After Tonight.”

Meanwhile, Brittni, the mother of one of Future’s sons is cussing him out on IG y’all 👀 pic.twitter.com/1PKd1Ay7h8 — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) December 5, 2020