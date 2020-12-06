SOURCE SPORTS: NBA Threatens to Come Down Hard on Teams and Players That Break COVID-19 Protocols During The Season

The NBA is taking drastic measures to make sure their players understand the ramifications of violating the league’s COVID-19 protocols.

ESPN’s Tim Bontemps reported on the memo that went out around the league regarding the protocols for the upcoming season. Most notable is the potential punishment for teams who violate the protocol, and whose violations lead to other teams being impacted or changes in the schedule. In addition to fines and suspensions, the league says that forfeiture of draft picks or even games could be on the table.

The league also said that it and the National Basketball Players Association will discuss players, coaches, and other staff “being required to receive a coronavirus vaccine” when it becomes available, strongly urged teams to encourage players and personnel to get flu shots, and said that effective immediately Tier 1 and Tier 2 personnel — which basically means players, coaches and some essential staff — must avoid bars, lounges, clubs even if food is served, most live entertainment or gaming venues, public gyms, spas and pool areas.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that teams are “extremely aware” of these possible punishments, and they are considered a “huge concern” to be avoided.

The NBA clearly has paid attention to what the NFL is going through, especially when it comes to COVID-19 outbreaks. If players and teams follow through with the protocols, we shouldn’t expect any stoppage during the NBA season. Either way, the new protocols will start to take place this weekend as the NBA begins preseason play ahead of the December 22nd season openers.

