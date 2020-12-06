According to a confirmed report from AllHipHop, B.G. of the legendary Hot Boys’ lawyer has filed for compassionate relief amid the Covid-19 crisis in prisons and jails around the country, including USP Atlanta, where B.G. is currently being held during his 16 month sentence.

B.G.’s lawyer, Robert C. Jenkins, has claimed that the New Orleans rapper’s life faces “significant risks” and went on to say, “Here we have a defendant whom has been a model inmate and can do some extraordinary work with the youth of America. He is well known throughout the United States and is ready and willing to be a role model for the youth of America.”

Prosecutors have set out to block Jenkins’ request, with United States Attorney Peter G. Strasser stating, “He claims that he suffers from ‘a host of health problems’ but provides no specifics and no documentation or medical records to prove his allegations.”

B.G., whose real name is Christopher Dorsey, was sentenced to 168 months for two counts of possession of a firearm as a felon, and one count of conspiring to obstruct justice. He has served 113 months so far.

Jenkins has continued to argue for Dorsey’s release, contending, “Mr. Dorsey has long realized his behavior and actions were wrong and is ready to help the youth of America understand and realize that his plight was wrong and to explain to the youth of America that in this country there is a better way to be a better person and succeed.”