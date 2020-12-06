A team name isn’t the only thing changing on Russell Westbrook’s jersey.

Russell Westbrook revealed that his move to the Washington Wizards will be accompanied by a notable change on the court. He now confirms that he will switch from his signature number zero for the first time in his NBA career.

The star point guard will now don number four on the Wizards’ roster, a tribute to the number he wore in high school.

It was at the top of the month that the Wizards and Houston Rockets shocked the league with a major trade that sent franchise player John Wall to Clutch City in exchange for Westbrook and a 2023 first-round draft pick.

Even with all the changes, however, the Long Beach-bred competitor assures that the cutthroat nature of his approach on the court won’t be veering much from the regularly-scheduled program.

“The way I play the game kind of misconstrues people of who I am as a person, who I am and what I believe in and what I stand for,” Westbrook said in his first press conference since arriving in Washington. “Obviously, how I play and off the floor are two different people. When I am on the floor, I don’t have any friends, I am not trying to be friendly, I’m trying to bust somebody’s a–. I ain’t got time to try to shake hands and do all that. I don’t have time for it, and I am never changing that.”

All the while, he also expressed his anticipation and excitement for playing alongside Bradley Beal, quieting doubts by confirming his eagerness to come into the fold in an auxiliary role that underscores Beal’s capability to lead the Wizards.

“I’m super excited about it,” Westbrook added. “Brad is a superstar talent […] My job is to come in and continue to uplift and push him to be better. That is all I am here for. I am happy to be his counterpart and try to make it easier for him.”