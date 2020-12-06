Ty Dolla $ign has spoken and Eminem is the best rapper of all time.



The go-to Hip-Hop and R&B crooner was interviewed by Hot Freestyle and revealed that Shady is his GOAT and he is looking to work with him in the future.



“I have not done a song with Eminem yet,” Ty$ said. “Which I would love to. He’s the GOAT for sure.



“I always said like the only rapper that I think is better than Eminem is Slim Shady. So yeah it will happen for sure. What up, Em? Holla at me.”



Would you be down to hear what Eminem and Ty Dolla can do on a song?



Check out the interview below.