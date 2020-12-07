Ava DuVernay is expanding her footprint on DC Comics with the announcement of a new series, Naomi, scheduled to head to The CW.



Shadow and Act reports the new series will partner DuVernay and Jill Blankenship, with ARRAY Filmworks and Warner Bros TV producing.



The show is based on the DC Comics character Naomi, which chronicles the story of a teen girl in a small northwest town into a multiverse.



“When a supernatural event shakes her hometown to the core, Naomi sets out to uncover its origins, and what she discovers will challenge everything we believe about our heroes,” the description reads.



The Naomi comics debut in 2019, there is currently not a set date for the series.