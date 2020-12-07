Natalie Desselle-Reid, best known for her 1997 role in B.A.P.S., passed away at the age of 53 years old on Monday (Dec. 7).

Actress Holly Robinson Peete first confirmed the news via Twitter, citing her relationship with Desselle-Reid growing up.

“Just absolutely decimated by this news…Actress Natalie Desselle, a bright shining star passed away this morning,” she tweeted. “I got to know her when my mom was managing her. She will be so missed…sending out prayers to her children and husband. Rest In Peace, Sweet Girl.”

Following her iconic appearance in B.A.P.S. opposite Halle Berry, she also went on to star in cult favorites such as How To Be A Player and the Brandy remake of Cinderella. On the small screen, fans best recognized her as Janie on UPN’s Eve sitcom.

“She was a bright light in this world. A queen. An extraordinary mother and wife” reads a statement on Desselle-Reid’s Instagram. “Her diverse career touched so many and she will be loved forever. Naturally, we are grieving and processing this profound loss and we thank you in advance for respecting our privacy at this extremely difficult time.”

The Source’s thoughts and prayers are with Natalie Desselle-Reid’s family and friends during such a difficult time.