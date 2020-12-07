Bad Bunny went on a tear in 2020. With the release of his new album El Ultimo Tour del Mundo, Bunny finds himself on top of the Billboard 200 chart for the first time.



The album is the first all-Spanish-language album to hit No.1 on the Billboard 200 in the 64-year history of the all-genre chart.



Billboard reports the new release moved 116,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S. in the week ending Dec. 3, according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data.



The new release bested a mark set by Bad Bunny earlier this year when YHLQMDLG hit No. 2 on the chart.



El Ultimo Tour del Mundo registered 145.94 million on-demand streams of the album’s songs.



You can hear the album below.