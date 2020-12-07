Chadwick Boseman was honored at this past Sunday’s MTV Movie & TV Awards. The annual celebration dubbed Boseman “Hero Of The Ages.”



The late actor was commemorated by Robert Downey Jr. and Don Cheadle during the award ceremony.



“The second you first saw him onscreen or had the opportunity to meet him in person, his energy and intensity was undeniable,” Downey Jr. said.



He added, “His impact as a groundbreaking leading man, as an icon onscreen … it won’t be quantified by the box office records he broke but by the legion of fans who will celebrate him for many years to come.”



Cheadle would add, “The way he lived his life united people behind a higher purpose – and that will be his legacy.”



Rest in Peace to Chadwick Boseman.

.@RobertDowneyJr and @DonCheadle paid tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman ahead of his Hero for the Ages honor at the #MTVAwards: Greatest of All Time. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/EmE5FcPXUM — MTV (@MTV) December 7, 2020