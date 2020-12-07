Damian Lillard doesn’t believe whatever Paul George is selling.

The Portland Trail Blazers star took a shot at George on Instagram over the weekend. Responding to a post about how George had said that he wanted to retire as a member of the LA Clippers, Lillard commented “Al Capone.”

Dame Lillard a Real One pic.twitter.com/mQvYcKD9gC — . (@dribblecity) December 6, 2020

or those unaware: “Al Capone” is a way of saying “All Cap,” which means “all lies.”

It’s safe to say that Lillard does not believe that George truly means that he wants to retire as a member of the Clippers.

George’s comments were met with skepticism after he made similar remarks back when he was with the Indiana Pacers then the Oklahoma City Thunder, only to force his way out of both teams.

The Clippers suffered through a tumultuous postseason, which ended by blowing a 3-1 series lead to the Denver Nuggets in the second round. In the offseason, the team fired their head coach Doc Rivers.

“I do want to clear it up because the notion out there is I don’t respect Doc and I’m putting the blame on Doc,” George said. “I respect Doc. I think Doc is a helluva motivator and coach. It doesn’t mean I agree with everything that was done. They played harder than us and ultimately got past us.”

George got to have a better 2020-2021 season for the doubters to believe in him again.