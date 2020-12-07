On “Activate,” Nigeria meets Ghana as Davido and Stonebwoy join forces for the first time. Together, the duo mixes their familiar cocktail of Afrobeats, Dancehall, and Reggae influences to craft an uptempo ode to casual flirtation.

“Mi I wanna keep her but she be cheater/Me I wan no relationship,” Davido croons on the cut.

The lighthearted nature of the track finds its roots in a spontaneous weekend trip from Nigeria to Ghana on Davido’s end, birthing the two African superstars’ latest concoction. Both men don’t stray far from their catalogs’ mainframe: feel good outputs to score moments of aural escape.

“The inspiration behind this song is to activate positive energy,” Stonebwoy says in a statement. “To activate love and to activate on the dance floor and see the combination of Afrobeats and Dancehall take over the world.”

In recent time. Davido and Stonebwoy have made a point not to contradict such a declaration. In Davido’s case, the Nigerian has been an outspoken proponent of the #ENDSARS movement while Stonebwoy spearheaded a march in his native Ghana to promote peace and unity among citizens.

Catch Davido and Stonebwoy’s visit to Ghana’s Safari Valley in the Yaw Skyface-directed video for “Activate below.