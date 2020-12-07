Drake made headlines some weeks back when he shared that he is rehabbing after knee surgery.



As an update to his “offseason” and before he takes on 2021, the 6ix God shows off his “confident steps” following the surgery and tagged some friends in Benny the Butcher, Joe Burrow, Odell Beckham Jr., and Saquon Barkley in the recovery from their leg related injuries.



“Hope all of you are healing up well,” he wrote.



Many are waiting on the feature verse that Drake laid upon Benny. If either of you are reading this, go ahead and drop that for the streets.

Nah I know we’re about to get this Benny / Drake collab pic.twitter.com/tLxkkjKcuw — steven (@snydxr) December 7, 2020