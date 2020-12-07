In what was built as the last super-fight for 2020, Errol Spence Jr put on a boxing clinic and outdueled Danny Garcia to retain his IBF and WBC welterweight titles.

Spence Jr. in his third straight headlining fight and first since his dreadful car accident that resulted in his Ferrari multiple times before being ejected from the vehicle last October. Spence was Sharpe from the beginning in the fight, he established the jab early and went to it often.

All three judges favored Spence via scores of 116-112 (twice) and 117-111.

“I proved to myself that I am the best 147-pounder in the world,” Spence said. “Danny Garcia pushed me to the limits, especially in training. He’s a great champion and I knew I would be 100 percent ready. That’s why I chose him.”

Garcia was gamed but he was simply out matched. Spence landed more shots and heavier punches throughout the fight.

“He was just the better man tonight. No excuses,” Garcia said. “I fought a hard, tough fight. He had a difficult jab and I think that was the key to the fight. I didn’t have a great jab. He had a great jab and that was the difference in the fight. He landed it better than me.”

What’s next for Spence? Well, he didn’t address the Terence Crawford rumors, who was also in the building watching the fight. Spence didn’t tip his hand to what he will be doing next but he did promise this was his comeback fight and he will be back in 2021. Hopefully, we all get the super fight with Crawford or even a Manny Pacquiao in the near future.