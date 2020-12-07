Ready for more Mayweather? Undefeated boxing legend Floyd Mayweather has revealed he will return to the ring this February. His opponent, Logan Paul.



Mayweather hit Instagram and announced the “Super Exhibition” bout with the brother of Jake Paul who did you know what.

Prior to the announcement, Money Mayweather stoked the fire on this forthcoming fight.



“These YouTube girls better find some Barbie dolls to play with cause I’m not the one for the kid games,” he wrote. “3 years ago a fighter from UFC said my name and I had to put a muzzle on that bitch. @loganpaul can get the same treatment before I go conquer Japan again.”

These YouTube girls better find some Barbie dolls to play with cause I’m not the one for the kid games. 3 years ago a fighter from the UFC said my name and I had to put a muzzle on that bitch. @loganpaul can get the same treatment before I go conquer Japan again. — Floyd Mayweather (@FloydMayweather) November 19, 2020

That “bitch” he is referring to is Conor McGregor.



Will this get your PPV buy?

Advertisement