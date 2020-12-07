Today is a big day for the public affairs in Georgia and more importantly, the entire United States of America.

Georgia will decide the composition and future voting direction of the Congress and US Senate, as its voters are on track to vote again on January 5th for its two senators. Some think the elections are over but that is 100% not true because there is unfinished business to do. Under Georgia state law, a Senate candidate needs 51% of the vote to win without a runoff. In the November election, neither of the current state’s Republican senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler reached that goal so the election continues and will take place January 5th. Democrat candidates Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock still have a chance to make history in 2021.

TODAY IS THE DEADLINE FOR VOTER REGISTRATION AND THE ENTIRE COUNTRY NEEDS ALL GEORGIANS WHO HAVE NOT VOTED OR REGISTERED TO VOTE TO GET OUT THE VOTE.

For information and activation purposes, we have set forth below important dates for you to be aware of. Please take note and we need HIP HOP to STAND UP!

December 7: TODAY Voter registration deadline to vote in the federal runoff election.

December 14: Early voting begins for the general election runoff for federal offices.

January 5, 2021: Federal runoff election.

“We encourage all of our folks to register immediately, as today is the deadline for voters in Georgia. Voting is not only casting a ballot for those you trust — it is about casting a vote for those who are better for your interests than the other candidate. Many good people have bad information and we need as much help in our community as possible. Please make sure you all call your friends and family in Georgia to register today to vote and to vote early on in-person January 5th for the US Senate. This country’s democracy and our community depends on it” says L. Londell McMillan, attorney and owner/publisher of The Source.