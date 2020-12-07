The strip club was calling, James Harden answered. The Houston Rockets superstar was not able to participate in the team’s first practice of training camp because of NBA COVID-19 protocols.



ESPN spoke with Rockets head coach Stephen Silas, revealing that Harden was set to have an independent workout, but did not show for that either.

Source: James Harden did not return to Houston for his anticipated individual workout Sunday evening but told Rockets management he will report soon. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) December 7, 2020

Over the weekend, Harden was on hand in Atlanta celebrating Lil Baby’s birthday at his party and another image showed him in the strip club throwing money. That’s much different than what the NBA required for the week, which is only team facilities and grocery shopping.

James Harden gifts Lil Baby with a Prada bag, $100,000 cash & a $200,000 Richard Mille watch for his 26th birthday pic.twitter.com/juHJjm0sCZ — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) December 4, 2020

Looks like James Harden was at the strip club last night



(IG: ced_1m | h/t @alec_sturm )



pic.twitter.com/rhtDwuxxE4 — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) December 6, 2020

Silas said, “I would just say I want him here, and I want him to be a big part of what we’re doing. I’m excited to coach him and have him be a part of what we just had out there with a good practice, with a bunch of guys who are working hard on both ends of the floor and had a good vibe about them.”



During the offseason, Harden asked for a trade to the Brooklyn Nets, however, a deal did not materialize.

Advertisement